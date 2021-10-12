U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,346.00
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,337.00
    -39.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,694.25
    -6.25 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.50
    -4.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.68
    +0.16 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.10
    +2.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.03
    +1.26 (+6.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3880
    +0.0660 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,496.59
    +898.87 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,343.16
    +1.31 (+0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.97
    -40.88 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Designated person notification

ArcelorMittal S.A.
·1 min read
12 October 2021, 10:30 CET

With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), ArcelorMittal announces that a notification of a share transaction by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s electronic database OAM on https://www.bourse.lu/home and on ArcelorMittal’s web site https://corporate.arcelormittal.com under Investors > Corporate Governance > Share Transactions by Management.

This transaction is directly connected to ArcelorMittal’s share buyback program announced on 29 July 2021. ArcelorMittal’s Significant Shareholder has entered into a share repurchase agreement with ArcelorMittal to sell shares so that its voting rights in ArcelorMittal’s share capital (net of treasury shares) is maintained at the current level of 36.34%. Further details on the share buyback program are available on https://corporate.arcelormittal.com under Investors > Equity investors > Share Buyback Program.


