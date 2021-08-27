U.S. markets open in 7 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,479.25
    +12.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,244.00
    +84.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,329.25
    +54.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,222.20
    +8.30 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.61
    +1.19 (+1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.70
    +10.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.20 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1766
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.84
    +2.05 (+12.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3703
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0000
    -0.0560 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,196.40
    +145.98 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,179.26
    -20.04 (-1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

On the designated supply contract of liquefied natural gas with Equinor ASA

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ignitis grupė
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – Ignitis Group or the Company) informs that on 27 August 2021 the Management Board of the Company’s subsidiary UAB “Ignitis” (hereinafter – Ignitis) approved the amendment and signing of the purchase contract (hereinafter – Contract) with Equinor ASA regarding liquefied natural gas intended for designated supply operations. The Company will not inform about the signing of the Contract separately.

In order to ensure diversification of natural gas supply to Lithuania and operations of the liquefied natural gas terminal in Klaipėda, on February 2014 Ignitis, by a process of procurement, was appointed to conduct designated supply operations for the period of 2015–2024 and to provide mandatory supply volume, the size of which is determined by the Government of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – the Government), for the liquefied natural gas (hereinafter – LNG) terminal in Klaipėda. For this operation, in 2014 Contract was concluded in 2014, amended in 2016 and remains effective until 2024. According to an effective legislation, the difference between the price paid for purchasing LNG cargoes under the Contract and an average price of imported gas to the Republic of Lithuania shall be covered and compensated to Ignitis using LNG terminal security component, which is paid by the final consumers of natural gas in Lithuania.

The Company reminds that in 2019 the Government had to approve a mandatory supply volume for the LNG terminal for the period of five years (until the end of 2024), which amounts to 4–6 conventional LNG cargoes per year. However, a volume of four conventional LNG cargoes per year was approved for one-year period only both in 2020 and in 2021, while, from that point forward, both the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania and Ignitis have been looking for ways to reduce the designated supply costs.

Respectively, during the meeting of 30 December 2020 (meeting minutes No 59), the Government adopted a minute order, which established the Government’s expectations to ensure the preparation of economic efficiency improvement measures for the designated supplier of the LNG terminal, Ignitis, and monitoring of its implementation to ensure lowest costs and lowest negative effect on the price of natural gas by 31 March 2021. The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania was also instructed to prepare an analysis of cost reduction alternatives for the mandatory supply volume operations of the LNG terminal, together with the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania. Additionally, on 17 February 2021, in the supplemented letter of expectations, the expectation set out by the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania, i.e. the majority shareholder, owning 73.08 % of Company’s shares, to AB “Ignitis grupė” to implement rational measures for improving the efficiency of operations of the designated supplier of the LNG terminal, which would allow to ensure the lowest negative effect on the price of natural gas as well as contribute to the implementation of goals of the National Energy Independence Strategy.

Considering the above, Ignitis has been actively conducting negotiations with Equinor ASA and on August 2021 reached an agreement with Equinor ASA to amend the Contract. Amendment of the Contract established a more favourable LNG cargo supply structure. This together with an optimised gasification and boil-off will allow to save EUR 14–17m during the remaining period of the effective Contract, i.e., from 2022 until the end of 2024. Additionally, after the amendment of the Contract, the difference between the price paid for purchasing LNG cargoes as per the Contract and the average price of gas imported to the Republic of Lithuania will become much more stable.

The conditions of the Contract guaranteeing continuity and assurance of responsibilities regarding Ignitis as the designated supplier fully comply with interests of both energy independence of Lithuania and the Company and all its shareholders.

The Company informs that the mandatory supply volume necessary for the LNG terminal will be submitted to the Government of the Republic of Lithuania this autumn for their approval.


For more information please contact:

Lukas Zadarackas
Public Relations Manager at Ignitis Group
lukas.zadarackas@ignitis.lt
+370 687 48080


Recommended Stories

  • China Spells Out How Excessive ‘996’ Work Culture is Illegal

    (Bloomberg) -- China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive-work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security published a lengthy essay Friday about labor violations and unreasonable overtime, labeled ‘996’ because of the common practice of working 9

  • China’s boycott of Australia has redirected global flows of coal

    Since Beijing instituted an unofficial boycott of Australian coal last October in a major escalation of the two countries’ trade conflict, global flows of coal have undergone a major reshuffling. While Chinese imports of Australian coal have effectively dropped off to zero, imports from other countries have shot up to fill the gap. After all, coal makes up nearly 60% of China’s energy consumption, so its steady supply is critical for the country’s energy security.

  • Chip Crunch Will Last Through 2022, Toyota Supplier Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Rohm Co. says that vital semiconductors for automobiles and industrial machinery will likely remain in short supply at least throughout next year, adding to ominous warnings about further fallout from the global chip crisis.The Kyoto-based chipmaker, whose customers include Toyota Motor Corp., Ford Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co., has been hampered by a severe shortage of key materials as well as full production lines, said Chief Executive Officer Isao Matsumoto. The company

  • I’m 62, live in Missouri but work in Florida and have $1.8 million — ‘have I positioned myself well?’

    You ask if you’ve positioned yourself well for retirement. Ultimately, “your success will be a function of your savings, investments and your cash flow,” said Erika Safran, a certified financial planner and principal of Safran Wealth Advisors. If you’re not planning to sell your home and use the proceeds to fund your retirement, it shouldn’t be in the calculations, Safran said.

  • Why There’s Trouble Ahead for Oil Refiners

    Indeed, the outlook for U.S. refiners is looking pretty bleak. The second problem for U.S. refineries is that they have lost some of their geographic advantage. For years, oil produced in the U.S. has traded for less money than oil produced elsewhere.

  • Cummins is Poised and Ready for the 4th Industrial Revolution

    Cummins Inc. officially launched its Manufacturing Industry 4.0 strategy with its first-annual Industry 4.0 Virtual Symposium. Over the course of four days, the company hosted 17 sessions introduci...

  • HP's earnings beat estimates, will implement vaccine mandate for return to office

    HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores chats with Yahoo Finance about the path forward for the computer and printer maker as the pandemic rolls right along.

  • Former Cisco CEO says he is 'not investing in China'

    Long-time Cisco CEO John Chambers says businesses need to be very careful right now in their dealings with China.

  • Should unvaccinated employees pay more for health insurance? American workers give their verdict

    Delta Air Lines announced this week it would introduce a $200 health-insurance surcharge for workers not vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Apple strikes App Store deal with small developers as it waits for 'Fortnite' ruling

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc on Thursday agreed to loosen App Store restrictions on small developers, striking a deal in a class-action lawsuit as the iPhone maker awaits a ruling by the same judge in a separate App Store dispute brought by the developer behind "Fortnite." But Apple kept intact the vast majority of the App Store business practices that have been challenged in courts and legislatures. Instead it gave up only $100 million, a small sum for a company worth more than $2.4 trillion, and a set of email marketing restrictions that legal experts had said could be difficult to defend even under a prior U.S. Supreme Court case that allows companies to bar their business partners from steering customers toward alternative payment methods.

  • Top REITs for September 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • The father-son beef that is rattling the world’s largest pork processor

    WH Group, Chinese pork giant and owner of Smithfield Foods, is engulfed in a succession battle.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Crude, Gasoline Inventories May Have Reached the Bottom

    Seasonal tendencies and demand destruction from the spread of COVID-19 could be enough to fuel another round of selling pressure over the near-term.

  • Planning on a Long Retirement? Rethink Your Equity Exposure

    Between longer lifespans and a seemingly never-ending bull market, you might be tempted to invest heavier in equities during retirement than the “110 minus your age” rule dictates. But new research from Dimensional Fund Advisors shows why retirees should be … Continue reading → The post Planning on a Long Retirement? Rethink Your Equity Exposure appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Home Depot and Lowe's Q2 Earnings: A Motley Fool Senior Analyst Takes a Deep Dive

    How do the second-quarter reports from these two home improvement retail giants affect their long-term investment potential?

  • Oil jumps as storm approaches Gulf of Mexico production hub

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday, on track to post big gains for the week, on worries about supply disruptions as energy companies began shutting in production in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a potential hurricane forecast to hit on the weekend. "Energy traders are pushing crude prices higher in anticipation of disruptions in output in the Gulf of Mexico and on growing expectations OPEC+ might resist raising output given the recent Delta variant impact over crude demand," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA told Reuters. Companies started airlifting workers from Gulf of Mexico oil production platforms on Thursday and BHP and BP said they have begun to stop production at offshore platforms as a storm brewing in the Caribbean Sea was forecast to barrel through the Gulf on the weekend.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for September 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • South Korea’s Top Financial Regulator Is Forming a Crypto Bureau

    The Crypto Asset Monitoring Bureau will officially launch in September and oversee licensing for exchanges and other operators.

  • Natural-gas prices post highest finish since 2018 on tight U.S. supplies, storm risk

    Natural-gas futures rally on Thursday to post their highest finish since late 2018, as a smaller-than-expected weekly rise in U.S. supplies of the fuel fed concerns over tight supplies and a storm system looks to threaten energy operations in the Gulf of Mexico.