New designs reveal striking future of Belle Meade Plaza's $87M transformation
Striking new designs for the high-profile $87 million Belle Meade Plaza redevelopment in Nashville reveal a collection of modern, window-filled buildings surrounded by greenery.
Developer AJ Capital Partners said its plans to remake the 1967-era retail strip "will transform a currently underutilized 10.5-acre site into an iconic design-driven residential and retail village within one of Nashville’s best-known legacy communities," according to the real-estate firm's website.
The development at the corner of Harding and White Bridge pikes will be called Belle Meade Village.
"We look forward to bringing a new and reimagined vision of Belle Meade Plaza to life," a representative of the development firm said in an emailed statement at the time of the sale.
The development firm, headquartered in Nashville, paid $87 million for the 10-acre site in July.
The reimagined shopping center will include nearly 400 apartments and condominiums, shops and a hotel with up to 78 rooms. But much of the project space is reserved for parks that make up a "walkable community ecosystem," according to AJ Capital's website.
"Recreational upgrades will include the activation of Richland Creek and connection to its namesake greenway, connecting residents to the pedestrian-friendly Sylvan Park neighborhood and McCabe park," AJ Capital stated. "Green space, public walkways, and parks will comprise approximately sixty percent of the project site."
But the overhaul of a busy shopping center in a heavily trafficked area caused controversy among residents concerned about quality-of-life impacts.
Tensions were high at the Planning Commission and Metro Council meetings that decided the fate of the large-scale development. Concerned residents spoke both in favor and against the redevelopment of the site at public meetings. Many of those opposed to the plans raised concerns about traffic, building heights and lagging Nashville infrastructure.
The rezoning was ultimately approved in a 28-1 vote with three abstentions. Planning commissioners reported the redevelopment is in accordance with density and height guidelines outlined by existing Metro plans to accomodate rapid growth. Limitations, including a maximum building height of 11 stories, were imposed to curtail the size the project.
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Belle Meade Plaza plans show retail, residential West Nashville site