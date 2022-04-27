The Desire Company Expands its Presence in Chicago

New Studio with Immersive Set Design Enables the Company to Film Professionals Sharing the Products They Love In the Way They Actually Use Them

CHICAGO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based and founded, The Desire Company – the world's only community of Experts who trial, test and share reviews of the products they genuinely use and trust – is excited to announce the opening of their new studio in Chicago. The company's new, innovative space is located in the heart of The Windy City at 2112, Chicago's first creative incubator. The space includes immersive set designs to film top Pros sharing honest recommendations, easy-to-follow how tos and hands-on classes.

Coming off the heels of a recent $8 Million Series A raise, the increase in production capabilities created by the studio will help satisfy the growing demand from brands and retailers for The Desire Company's authentic Expert reviews. The 7,000 sq ft location also provides office space which houses the Company's Chicago-based employees, a group that is set to grow by over 50% before the end of the year with new hires.

With two thirds of the leadership team and 90% of The Desire Company's investors hailing from Chicago, the Company made the decision to embed roots in the city. "Chicago is my home," says Eric Sheinkop, co-founder and CEO of The Desire Company. "Our very first Desire Co. Pro was someone I met many years ago at Lincoln Park High School. Chicagoans support each other so it was the perfect place to launch a talent-based company. We've since grown the community with Experts from all over the US including more great Chicago Pros, but it feels right to build deeper roots here even as we expand."

Chicago-based choreographer and former Lady Gaga dance captain, Asiel Hardison, is thrilled for the company's new digs, "Chicago is home to some of the realest talent the world has to offer. I am excited for fellow Chicagoans to be a part of this great community of Pros and to be given the platform to share their hard-won knowledge and expertise with people looking for genuine professional advice."

"We congratulate The Desire Company on its expansion into new studio space in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood," said Michael Fassnacht, President & CEO, World Business Chicago, Chief Marketing Officer, City of Chicago. "We are incredibly proud of home-grown talent like Eric Sheinkop and team who are pioneering innovative ways forward to empower consumers with trusted reviews and more, capitalizing on the accelerated growth that tech and innovation are driving throughout the city. We are excited to watch The Desire Company expand and grow in the years to come."

About The Desire Company

The Desire Company is the world's only community of Experts who tell the truth about the products they actually use and trust. Our mission is to empower shoppers to make more educated, confident purchase decisions by providing credible, expert-driven product reviews, how-tos, and classes. The company was created around the passions of accomplished professionals at the top of their game, in order to democratize their knowledge and build a community to share it.

