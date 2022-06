Reuters

GM is cutting prices on the Bolt by around $6,000 and by as much as 18% for the lowest-price version, which will start at $26,595, down from $32,495. "This change reflects our ongoing desire to make sure Bolt EV/EUV are competitive in the marketplace," GM said in a statement, adding "affordability has always been a priority for these vehicles." GM said it plans to build more Bolt EVs and EUVs this year than in any other year since it launched in 2016.