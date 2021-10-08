U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

Desjardins Investments proposes changes to SocieTerra Balanced Portfolio

·3 min read

MONTREAL, Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), manager of the Desjardins Funds, today announced changes to SocieTerra Balanced Portfolio (the "Portfolio"). These changes are described in detail below.

Proposed changes to the investment objective of SocieTerra Balanced Portfolio

The manager announced that it will be seeking the approval of unit holders of the Portfolio in connection with the proposed changes to the Portfolio's investment objective.

It is proposed that the Portfolio's investment objective be amended to read as follows:

  • The Portfolio is a strategic asset allocation fund.
    Its objective is to achieve a balance between long term capital appreciation and income. The Portfolio invests in Canadian and foreign equity and fixed-income securities and/or in units of mutual funds which themselves invest primarily in Canadian or foreign equity and fixed-income securities.
    The Portfolio follows the responsible approach to investing described in the section on "Responsible Investing" in the first part of the Simplified Prospectus (Part A).

The proposed changes to the investment objective of the Portfolio are intended to increase the geographic diversification of the fund's investment portfolio. The new investment objective will allow to increase exposure to foreign investments. The Portfolio will be allowed to invest up to 100% of its assets in foreign securities. The proposed changes will not change the portfolio's target asset allocation between fixed-income and growth securities, which will remain at 50% in each case.

Unitholders will be meeting online to approve these changes on December 15, 2021. If approved, the changes to the Portfolio's investment objectives will be made effective in January 2022.

The changes are subject to approval by regulatory authorities. The Manager is not required to implement the changes announced and reserves the right to postpone implementation of some or all of the changes.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.
Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with $ 44.5 billion in assets under management. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

About Desjardins Group
Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $389.3 billion. It has been rated one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the World's Strongest Banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/08/c2254.html

