Desjardins makes online brokerage even more accessible by letting clients trade stocks and ETFs for free

·2 min read

MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Online Brokerage has once again enhanced its offer by eliminating commissions on stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in CAD and USD when trading online or in the mobile app. This initiative applies to all clients and expands on the reduced commission fees that Desjardins Online Brokerage was already offering to active investors and 18-to-30-year-olds.

Logo: Mouvement Desjardins (CNW Group/Desjardins Group)
Logo: Mouvement Desjardins (CNW Group/Desjardins Group)

"Desjardins Online Brokerage (Disnat) became Canada's first discount broker in 1982," says Marjorie Minet, Vice-President of the Wealth Management Advisory Services Division at Desjardins. "Now, our cooperative organization is taking concrete steps to make the stock market even more accessible to all of our clients. We're going to continue setting ourselves apart with unparalleled support and educational programs that promote financial empowerment."

Desjardins Online Brokerage's client support
In recent years, Desjardins Online Brokerage has rolled out a number of educational initiatives for its younger clients, among others. These include daily contents on economic and financial news and a newsfeed that provides real-time market updates. Desjardins Online Brokerage also took part in the publication of Michel Villa's book, Pile et Face, which delves into basic principles investors should know to better navigate the stock market. During the first half of 2021, some 23,000 participants attended 120 webinars and seminars on topics like how the trading platform works and the various exchange-traded products available. The entire team at Desjardins Online Brokerage is committed to simplifying access to the stock market and opening it up to everyone.

About Desjardins Group
Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $389.3 billion. In 2020 it was ranked as one of the world's Top 100 Employers by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/13/c3076.html

