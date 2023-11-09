Desjardins Sees Canada Piling Up Short-Term Debt Amid Budget Gap

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is likely to sell more short-term debt in the next couple of years as it grapples with growing deficits at a time of higher rates, according to Desjardins Group.

The Canadian government has historically tapped the market by issuing more short-duration bonds and bills to finance deficits that are driven by slow economic growth and weak employment, Randall Bartlett, the financial co-operative’s senior director of Canadian economics, said in a report to investors.

Long-term debt is less appealing at times of elevated rates, Bartlett wrote — and a cooling economy usually means rates will fall in the near future, so it’s advantageous to issue debt that rolls over sooner.

Still, Bartlett noted that the strategy also carries risk, given the uncertainty around central bank policy and other factors that influence short-term rates. “There are no guarantees that future rates will be lower, so prudence had best be practiced,” he said.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will provide an update on the government’s fiscal and economic outlook on Nov. 21. It’s expected to show much softer growth in 2024 as Canadian households pull back their spending.

Federal deficits are likely to be larger than previous forecasts, given that the government has announced billions in new spending that has yet to be accounted for, Bartlett wrote. “Higher debt will follow. As such, the federal government would be wise to demonstrate some restraint.”

Freeland’s March budget estimated that the government would need to issue C$242 billion ($175 billion) in short-term Treasury bills, C$122 billion in bonds that mature between two and five years, and C$50 billion in bonds of 10 years or longer in the current fiscal year, which began April 1.

