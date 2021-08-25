Deskpass Awarded Flex-Working Contract From General Services Administration

Deskpass will provide on-demand flexible work-spaces nationwide to support the GSA

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deskpass, a work-from-anywhere solution that provides on-demand workspaces, announced today that it has been co-awarded a contract to support the U.S. General Services Administration's (GSA) Total Workplace Program for Flexible Coworking Services (FCS). These contracts are awarded by the GSA to provide effective workspace solutions for federal workers, on an as-needed basis. Working with Deskpass provides a solution that is geographically multi-tiered and flexible, with the ability to be tailored to the changing needs of Federal Government teams.

Sam Rosen, CEO and Co-Founder of Deskpass commented, "We are pleased to start a new partnership with GSA. Deskpass will equip our federal employees to work beyond the confines of their offices. This contract is a testament to our business model, the relationships we've nurtured with space providers, and of course our team."

Deskpass brings together more than a thousand of the best coworking spaces across the country, from city centers to suburban communities. Federal employees will be able to find workspaces where they can perform their best work. They will only pay for the desks, meeting rooms, and private offices they need and only on the days they need them. It is a highly efficient pricing model that's a win for the GSA, Deskpass space partners, and the American taxpayer.

The news comes on the heels of a busy year at Deskpass, where corporate bookings have increased by an astounding 1200% and the brand has expanded into more than eight new markets. COVID-19 accelerated the conversation around distributed workforces and Deskpass' offering resonates well with CFOs, HR leaders, and RE executives.

For more information about Deskpass, visit www.deskpass.com

About Deskpass

Deskpass is a Work From Anywhere solution for companies with remote distributed teams. Through our network of thousands of workspaces across the world, we provide on-demand desks, meeting rooms and private offices by the hour, day, week and month. There's no setup or monthly fees - it's purely pay as you go. More information at deskpass.com.

Story continues

Deskpass Contact: Anna Stancioff / 646.246.8261 // 317444@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deskpass-awarded-flex-working-contract-from-general-services-administration-301362622.html

SOURCE Deskpass