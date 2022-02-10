Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market is projected to total US$ 17.8 Billion by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Desktop as a Service to Exhibit Impressive Rate of Adoption with Rapid Shift of Businesses to ‘Cloud-first’ Environment

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sales in the global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market are slated to top US$ 5.5 Bn in 2022. Expanding at a healthy 18.1% CAGR , the market size is projected to total US$ 17.8 Bn by 2029.



As per the findings of new market research report by Future Market Insights (FMI), worldwide adoption of the desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) Market reached ~US$ 5.5 Bn in 2022 and the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~18.1% during the forecast period.

The rising adoption of cloud-based solutions and services, climbing ICT investments, increasing penetration of smart devices, and increasing digitalization at workspace are the key factors shaping the growth of Desktop-as-a-service Market.

Attribute Details Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Estimated Size 2022 US$ 5.5 Bn Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2029) ~ 18.1% Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size in Projected 2029 US$ 17.8 Bn



Key Takeaways from Desktop-as-a-Service Market Study

Most of the desktop-as-a-service solution providers are eyeing to expand their operations in Asia Pacific region as the region is witnessing rapid growth in cloud computing industry and continuous evolution in IT infrastructure models.

Desktop-as-a-service is proving to be successful for small and medium enterprises due to low IT budget concerns. Moreover, the adoption of desktop-as-a-service is increasing among large enterprises for agile and temporary use cases.

Data privacy and security remain a key challenge for the growth of desktop-as-a-service market. However, with high innovation in cloud security area, this limitation is likely to be addressed in the near future.

Most of the desktop-as-a-service solution providers are focusing on partnering with the hyper scale vendors to leverage platform agility and offer customer choice a choice for desktop-as-a-service solutions with enhanced security options.

Demand for desktop-as-a-service in BFSI industry is likely to increase at whopping CAGR of ~22% during the forecast period.



Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2014-2021 Historical Data Available for 2022-2029 Market Analysis Units for Volume and US$ Bn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others. Key Market Segments Covered Solution, Enterprise Size, Deployment, Industry, and Region Key Companies Profiled • Cisco Systems, Inc.



• Fujitsu



• NetApp



• Citrix Systems, Inc.



• NTT Communications Ltd.



• VMware



• Microsoft Corporation



• IBM Corporation



• Cloudalize



• Amazon Web Services

Growth of Cloud Computing to Augur Well for DaaS Market

Cloud computing has been developed for approximately two decades, and it offers businesses with many benefits, which include business efficiencies and cost benefits. With the growing number of web-enabled devices used in today's business environment, such as smartphone and tablets, access to data is becoming easier and it is encouraging businesses to adopt desktop-as-a-service solutions. In addition to this, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as advanced analytics, robotics, and artificial intelligence solutions are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of desktop-as-a-service market.

The global desktop-as-a-service market continues to witness a fair degree of consolidation in competition landscape, with tier-1 vendor accounting for 50% revenue share. Some of the key players in the desktop-as-a-service market are Amazon Web Services, VMware, IBM, Microsoft, NetApp, Cloudalize, and Fujitsu, and Citrix Systems. Leading companies are focusing on partnerships and collaborations with cloud IT service providers to help businesses simplify the process to move workloads and data to the cloud.

Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market by Category

By Solution:

Desktop-as-a-Service Solution

Services Consulting Technical Support Managed Services





By Enterprise Size:

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment:

Public

Private

Hybrid Cloud



By Industry:

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Government

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Education

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa



About the Report

This FMI report offers an extensive analysis of the global desktop as a service market over the forecast period of 2022-2029. The report covers exhaustive actionable insights on the key market growth influencers, with emphasis on opportunities and trends that are expected to be shaping the market in the near future. The report also sheds light on competitive scenario of the global Daas market to help potential market entrants.

