Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market is projected to total US$ 17.8 Billion by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read

Desktop as a Service to Exhibit Impressive Rate of Adoption with Rapid Shift of Businesses to ‘Cloud-first’ Environment

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sales in the global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market are slated to top US$ 5.5 Bn in 2022. Expanding at a healthy 18.1% CAGR, the market size is projected to total US$ 17.8 Bn by 2029.

As per the findings of new market research report by Future Market Insights (FMI), worldwide adoption of the desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) Market reached ~US$ 5.5 Bn in 2022 and the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~18.1% during the forecast period.

The rising adoption of cloud-based solutions and services, climbing ICT investments, increasing penetration of smart devices, and increasing digitalization at workspace are the key factors shaping the growth of Desktop-as-a-service Market.

Attribute

Details

Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Estimated Size 2022

US$ 5.5 Bn

Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2029)

~ 18.1%

Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market Size in Projected 2029

US$ 17.8 Bn


Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1905

Key Takeaways from Desktop-as-a-Service Market Study

  • Most of the desktop-as-a-service solution providers are eyeing to expand their operations in Asia Pacific region as the region is witnessing rapid growth in cloud computing industry and continuous evolution in IT infrastructure models.

  • Desktop-as-a-service is proving to be successful for small and medium enterprises due to low IT budget concerns. Moreover, the adoption of desktop-as-a-service is increasing among large enterprises for agile and temporary use cases.

  • Data privacy and security remain a key challenge for the growth of desktop-as-a-service market. However, with high innovation in cloud security area, this limitation is likely to be addressed in the near future.

  • Most of the desktop-as-a-service solution providers are focusing on partnering with the hyper scale vendors to leverage platform agility and offer customer choice a choice for desktop-as-a-service solutions with enhanced security options.

  • Demand for desktop-as-a-service in BFSI industry is likely to increase at whopping CAGR of ~22% during the forecast period.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1905

Scope of the Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2014-2021

Historical Data Available for

2022-2029

Market Analysis

Units for Volume and US$ Bn for Value

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Countries Covered

United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others.

Key Market Segments Covered

Solution, Enterprise Size, Deployment, Industry, and Region

Key Companies Profiled

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Fujitsu

• NetApp

• Citrix Systems, Inc.

• NTT Communications Ltd.

• VMware

• Microsoft Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Cloudalize

• Amazon Web Services

Growth of Cloud Computing to Augur Well for DaaS Market

Cloud computing has been developed for approximately two decades, and it offers businesses with many benefits, which include business efficiencies and cost benefits. With the growing number of web-enabled devices used in today's business environment, such as smartphone and tablets, access to data is becoming easier and it is encouraging businesses to adopt desktop-as-a-service solutions. In addition to this, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as advanced analytics, robotics, and artificial intelligence solutions are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of desktop-as-a-service market.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-1905

The global desktop-as-a-service market continues to witness a fair degree of consolidation in competition landscape, with tier-1 vendor accounting for 50% revenue share. Some of the key players in the desktop-as-a-service market are Amazon Web Services, VMware, IBM, Microsoft, NetApp, Cloudalize, and Fujitsu, and Citrix Systems. Leading companies are focusing on partnerships and collaborations with cloud IT service providers to help businesses simplify the process to move workloads and data to the cloud.

Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Market by Category

By Solution:

  • Desktop-as-a-Service Solution

  • Services

    • Consulting

    • Technical Support

    • Managed Services

By Enterprise Size:

  • Small & Medium Enterprises

  • Large Enterprises

By Deployment:

  • Public

  • Private

  • Hybrid Cloud

By Industry:

  • BFSI

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Government

  • IT & Telecom

  • Healthcare

  • Manufacturing

  • Education

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Western Europe

  • Eastern Europe

  • Asia Pacific excluding Japan

  • Japan

  • Middle East & Africa

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1905

About the Report

This FMI report offers an extensive analysis of the global desktop as a service market over the forecast period of 2022-2029. The report covers exhaustive actionable insights on the key market growth influencers, with emphasis on opportunities and trends that are expected to be shaping the market in the near future. The report also sheds light on competitive scenario of the global Daas market to help potential market entrants.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Technology Domain

VCSEL Market - VCSEL (Vertical-cavity Surface-emitting Laser) market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. One of the major growth drivers for the VCSEL market happens to be the growing adoption of 3D sensing applications in smartphones coupled with rise in market investment for VCSEL manufacturing.

Smart Contracts Market - The smart contracts market is estimated to grow by more than 24.7% CAGR from 2021-2031. Smart contracts is directly written lines of code or it a self-executing contract between seller and buyer.

Spend AnalysSoftware Market - The spend analysis software market is estimated to grow by more than 18.4% CAGR from 2021-2031. Spend analysis software provide flexibility to organizations and provides real-time synchronization across the on-premises or cloud.

Trusted platform module (TPM) Market - The Trusted Platform Module (TPM) market estimated to grow by more than 15% CAGR from 2021-2031. TPM is a computer chip which is designed to provide security-related and hardware-based functions to authenticate the platform such as laptop or PCs.

4D Printing Market - 4D printing market is anticipated to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. 4D printing technology is on the brink of commercialization and is anticipated to show major growth over the forecast period.

Crypto Trading Platforms Market - Crypto trading platforms market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period of 2021-2031. Cryptocurrency is the virtual currency. It is a digitally existing currency which have central issuing or regulating authority above.

B2B Payments Platform Market - The B2B Payments Platform market is estimated to grow by more than 11.4% CAGR from 2021-2031. B2B payments platform is an online payment portal which helps businesses/enterprises/ to pay all their bills with the help of their existing debit cards, credit cards, or bank accounts.

Blockchain In Banking Market - Global demand for Blockchain in banking is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 28% during the forecast period 2021-2031. Blockchain enabled transactions are able to eliminate third-party payment gateways allowing fast-paced financial communications.

Crypto Wallets Market - Crypto wallets market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.5% during the forecast period of 2021-2031. Crypto wallets also known as the hardware wallets are the wallet that stores the user's private keys in a secure encrypted hardware device.

Distributed Cloud Market - Distributed cloud demand is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 24% during the forecast period 2021-2031. Growing trend of adoption of digitization across prominent industry verticals and rise in focus for low-cost cloud services is expected to drive the demand for global distributed cloud market in forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

