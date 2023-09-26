DeSoto Resources Insider Ups Holding During Year

Looking at DeSoto Resources Limited's (ASX:DES ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for DeSoto Resources

DeSoto Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Barnaby Egerton-Warburton for AU$81k worth of shares, at about AU$0.17 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.14). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Barnaby Egerton-Warburton was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

DeSoto Resources is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of DeSoto Resources

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 27% of DeSoto Resources shares, worth about AU$3.3m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

Story continues

So What Do The DeSoto Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded DeSoto Resources shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in DeSoto Resources and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with DeSoto Resources (including 3 which can't be ignored).

Of course DeSoto Resources may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.