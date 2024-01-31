Despite Banking Worries Citizens Bancshares Corporation (CZBS) Rose 20% in 2023

Smoak Capital Management, LLC, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In 2023, the fund's net return was 14.9%, which was lower than the S&P 500's full-year return of 26.2%. During the last few months of the year, there was a significant disparity in performance, which was caused by the broader market's rally due to predictions of interest rate cuts in 2024. Even though it didn't match the S&P 500 or previous years, it was still a good year for the fund. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Smoak Capital Management featured stocks such as Citizens Bancshares Corporation (OTC:CZBS) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Citizens Bancshares Corporation (OTC:CZBS) is a holding company for Citizens Trust Bank. On January 30, 2024, Citizens Bancshares Corporation (OTC:CZBS) stock closed at $41.00 per share. One-month return of Citizens Bancshares Corporation (OTC:CZBS) was 9.16%, and its shares gained 15.49% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Citizens Bancshares Corporation (OTC:CZBS) has a market capitalization of $85.28 million.

Smoak Capital Management stated the following regarding Citizens Bancshares Corporation (OTC:CZBS) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"FitLife, Xpel, and Citizens Bancshares Corporation (OTC:CZBS) were the strongest performers of our portfolio during 2023. Citizens Bancshares was up 20% in 2023 despite all the headwinds/worries surrounding banks during the year. As previously discussed, I’m happy to continue to hold Citizens as a core position as their funding advantages, large valuation discount on earnings and adjusted TBV, and excellent capital allocation all remain."

A financial advisor and their client discussing the merits of wealth management services.

