U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,456.05
    -2.53 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,758.96
    +151.24 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,083.15
    -32.35 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.55
    +13.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.36
    +0.64 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.20
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3280
    -0.0130 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0160
    +0.1060 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,439.16
    -1,413.57 (-3.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,135.38
    -7.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.43
    +39.23 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Despite Continued Inventory Troubles, U.S. Automobile Dealer Sentiment Remains Positive, Spurred by Record-High Profits

·4 min read

- Current market dealer sentiment retreats slightly from record highs in Q3 for both franchised and independent dealers but remains well above average.

- Profit index sets another record high, while the price pressure index increased modestly.

- For U.S. auto dealers, Limited Inventory remains the top factor holding back business in Q3.

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As tight vehicle inventory continues to vex the auto industry, U.S. dealer sentiment in the third quarter softened but remains mostly positive and above levels recorded in Q3 2020 and Q3 2019.

Cox Automotive (PRNewsfoto/Cox Automotive)
Cox Automotive (PRNewsfoto/Cox Automotive)

U.S. dealer sentiment in Q3 softened but remains mostly positive and above levels recorded in Q3 2020 and Q3 2019.

The current market index reading of 62 in the most recent Cox Automotive Dealer Sentiment Index (CADSI) indicates that more dealers feel that the automotive market is strong compared to the number who feel that the market is weak.

The key drivers of sentiment saw varying shifts in Q3. The 3-month market outlook index saw a 3-point decrease from the prior quarter, meaning the outlook is waning, although, at 60, more dealers still see the future market as strong than see it as weak. The profits index saw a slight improvement compared to the prior quarter, hitting a record of 60. At the same time, the price pressure index increased modestly from Q2's record low – slightly more dealers are now feeling pressure to lower prices, although that group is still in the minority.

"Dealer sentiment has moderated from a record high in the spring," said Cox Automotive Chief Economist Jonathan Smoke. "Dealers are still optimistic about the coming months, but the new-vehicle inventory situation is not improving, and sales are suffering."

Lack of Inventory Impacts Sales; Used Inventory Improves but Remains in Negative Territory
Consistent with current market trends, the new-vehicle inventory index was unchanged from last quarter's record low of 13 and down by a notable 16-points compared to Q3 2020. Not only is inventory tight, but the mix is poor as well and getting worse. The new-vehicle inventory mix index fell to a historically low reading of 18 in Q3.

While new-vehicle inventory remains challenged, there are signs used-vehicle inventories are improving. The used-vehicle inventory index saw substantial growth from Q2 to Q3, increasing by 10 points to 31. The used-inventory mix index also improved, although only modestly. Both indices remain below the threshold of 50 and are seen by dealers as declining, not growing.

Tight inventory levels are now negatively impacting sales, according to dealer sentiment. The view of new-vehicle sales was down significantly from Q2 and compared to last year. The new-vehicle sales index fell to 51, the second-lowest reading on record. The used-vehicle sales index fell as well, although it remains historically high at 59, the second-best reading in the index's history and behind only the record set last quarter.

Top Factors Holding Back Business Unchanged in Q3
The top 5 factors holding back the business across all dealers were unchanged in Q3 from Q2, with Limited Inventory in the top spot with 62% of dealers citing it. Market Conditions in the second spot rose to 37% of dealers citing it, while Business Impacts from COVID-19 was in the third spot, down from No. 2 in Q3 2020. The Economy and Expenses rounded out the top 5 factors holding back dealer business this quarter.

Cox Automotive Dealer Sentiment Index Methodology
Data for the Cox Automotive Dealer Sentiment Index is gathered via online surveys. The Q2 results were based on 1,100 dealer respondents, comprising 576 franchised and 524 independents, across the country from July 26 to Aug. 9, 2021. Dealer responses were weighted by dealership type and volume of sales to be representative of the national dealer population. For each aspect of the market surveyed, respondents are given an option that relates to strong/increasing, average/stable, or weak/decreasing, along with a "don't know" opt-out. Indices are calculated by creating a mean score in which:

  • Strong/increasing answers are assigned a value of 100.

  • Average/stable answers are assigned a value of 50.

  • Weak/declining selections are assigned a value of 0.

Respondents who select "don't know" at a particular question are removed from the related index calculation. The total metrics reported have a margin of error of +/- 2.9%.

Download the full results of the Q3 2021 Cox Automotive Dealer Sentiment Index.

About Cox Automotive
Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Dickinson Fleet Services, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/despite-continued-inventory-troubles-us-automobile-dealer-sentiment-remains-positive-spurred-by-record-high-profits-301375157.html

SOURCE Cox Automotive

Recommended Stories

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • General Electric Investors: Prepare for a Bumpy Quarter

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) latest investor update left Wall Street concerned that the industrial giant's third-quarter report might not be as positive as many had expected. For reference, management's game plan is for GE Aviation to return to its former glory in line with a recovery in commercial aviation. Meanwhile, GE Healthcare should remain a solid earnings and cash flow generator, and management plans to buff up the margins of GE Power and GE Renewable Energy through improved execution.

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • Morgan Stanley sees a potential 10% market correction happening soon -- here's why

    Morgan Stanley strategists see a 10% or more market correction in the near future. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the details.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • 10 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best value dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing, the investment strategy pioneered by American economist Benjamin Graham, and religiously […]

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell on Monday

    The stock's drop, followed by a partial recovery, seems to coincide with pricing trends of other growth stocks on Monday. Many growth stocks like Tesla are down several percentage points or more. Pressure on growth stocks extends negative trends from last week, when the S&P 500 suffered its most significant losing streak since February, with many growth stocks getting hit harder than the overall market.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $100 in Right Now

    You don't need a giant pile of cash to generate a healthy return from this trio of growth, value, and income stocks.

  • Like Dividends? You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    They're not complicated companies. They're just simple, cash-driving business being very well run.

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.

  • Is Tesla a Buy Now?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is making a comeback. After hitting a record of just over $900 in January, Tesla shares lost more than a third of their value -- falling to $563 in March. Tesla closed Wednesday's trading session at $753.87, up 34% from this year's low.

  • Cathie Wood's Latest Picks: 2 Stocks She Just Bought

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Recently, she added shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) to ARK's flagship ETF. PagerDuty is the central nervous system for the modern enterprise.

  • What to expect from Apple's event this week

    Bob O’Donnell, President and Chief Analyst TECHnalysis Research LLC, talks what to expect at Apple's big event tomorrow.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Tumbled on Monday

    The endpoint security specialist was hit with an analyst downgrade. But the devil is in the details.

  • 3 Red-Hot Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Given the stock's runaway growth, it would be easy to assume that the greatest gains have already been made, but evidence suggests that the best may be yet to come for Nvidia. The company still gets the lion's share of its sales from its industry-leading graphics processing units, which are the top choice of diehard gamers everywhere. Nvidia dominates the competition, with an 83% share of the discrete desktop GPU market.

  • Can This High-Yield Energy Stock Support Its Dividend?

    Like its peers, industry-leading pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is focused on shoring up its balance sheet so that it can outlast future downturns. Financial health adds stability to Kinder Morgan's business, but the trade-off is that it requires preserving cash and spending less money, which impedes its ability to grow. Investors on the hunt for fast-growing energy stocks probably won't like Kinder Morgan's slow and safe strategy.

  • Boston Beer Stock Has Lost Its Fizz. It Might Be Time to Take a Sip.

    The company’s stock, which peaked in April at $1,306.45, has tumbled 60% to a recent $527.25 in less than five months. The decline has been driven by the same thing that drove shares higher—hard seltzer.

  • Security Software Is Booming, Goldman Sachs Says. Why It Downgraded Crowdstrike and Check Point.

    Security-software analyst Brian Essex said the group is benefiting from “one of the most substantial firewall-related spending cycles we’ve seen in years.”