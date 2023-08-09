Despite currently being unprofitable, 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) has delivered a 59% return to shareholders over 1 year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) share price is up 59% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 4.8% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! 4D Molecular Therapeutics hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

While this past week has detracted from the company's one-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

4D Molecular Therapeutics recorded just US$2,208,000 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). For example, they may be hoping that 4D Molecular Therapeutics comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Some 4D Molecular Therapeutics investors have already had a taste of the sweet taste stocks like this can leave in the mouth, as they gain popularity and attract speculative capital.

When it last reported its balance sheet in March 2023, 4D Molecular Therapeutics had cash in excess of all liabilities of US$175m. While that's nothing to panic about, there is some possibility the company will raise more capital, especially if profits are not imminent. Given the share price has increased by a solid 120% in the last year , it's fair to say investors remain excited about the future, despite the potential need for cash. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how 4D Molecular Therapeutics' cash levels have changed over time.

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. However you can take a look at whether insiders have been buying up shares. It's usually a positive if they have, as it may indicate they see value in the stock. You can click here to see if there are insiders buying.

A Different Perspective

4D Molecular Therapeutics shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 59% over the last twelve months. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 0.1%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with 4D Molecular Therapeutics (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

