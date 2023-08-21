Despite currently being unprofitable, CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) has delivered a 32% return to shareholders over 3 years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. Just take a look at CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD), which is up 32%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 22% (not including dividends).

While this past week has detracted from the company's three-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

Given that CrowdStrike Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years CrowdStrike Holdings has grown its revenue at 46% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. While the compound gain of 10% per year over three years is pretty good, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. So now might be the perfect time to put CrowdStrike Holdings on your radar. If the company is trending towards profitability then it could be very interesting.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on CrowdStrike Holdings

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, CrowdStrike Holdings shareholders took a loss of 21%. In contrast the market gained about 3.5%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 10% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that CrowdStrike Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

