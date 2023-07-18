Despite currently being unprofitable, Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) has delivered a 72% return to shareholders over 1 year

The Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) share price has had a bad week, falling 27%. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! In that time we've seen the stock easily surpass the market return, with a gain of 72%.

While the stock has fallen 27% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

Eos Energy Enterprises wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last twelve months, Eos Energy Enterprises' revenue grew by 203%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. While the share price gain of 72% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Eos Energy Enterprises. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Eos Energy Enterprises will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Eos Energy Enterprises rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 72% over the last year. This recent result is much better than the 18% drop suffered by shareholders each year (on average) over the last three. We're generally cautious about putting too much weigh on shorter term data, but the recent improvement is definitely a positive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Eos Energy Enterprises (including 4 which are a bit concerning) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

