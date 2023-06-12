Despite currently being unprofitable, Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) has delivered a 37% return to shareholders over 5 years

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) share price is up 37% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Unfortunately the share price is down 28% in the last year.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 4.0%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

Given that Rapid7 didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Rapid7 can boast revenue growth at a rate of 24% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. It's nice to see shareholders have made a profit, but the gain of 6% over the period isn't that impressive compared to the overall market. That's surprising given the strong revenue growth. It could be that the stock was previously over-priced - but if you're looking for underappreciated growth stocks, these numbers indicate that there might be an opportunity here.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Rapid7 is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling Rapid7 stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

Rapid7 shareholders are down 28% for the year, but the market itself is up 10%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 6% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Rapid7 has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

