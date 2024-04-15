Despite currently being unprofitable, Redcare Pharmacy (ETR:RDC) has delivered a 297% return to shareholders over 5 years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For instance, the price of Redcare Pharmacy NV (ETR:RDC) stock is up an impressive 297% over the last five years. It's also good to see the share price up 11% over the last quarter. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 6.4% in 90 days).

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 4.2%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

Given that Redcare Pharmacy didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally hope to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Redcare Pharmacy can boast revenue growth at a rate of 20% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 32% per year, in that time. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. Redcare Pharmacy seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Redcare Pharmacy shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 55% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 32% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Redcare Pharmacy has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

