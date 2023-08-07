Despite currently being unprofitable, Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) has delivered a 234% return to shareholders over 1 year

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 16% in the last week. On the other hand, over the last twelve months the stock has delivered rather impressive returns. During that period, the share price soared a full 234%. So it may be that the share price is simply cooling off after a strong rise. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

In light of the stock dropping 16% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive one-year return.

Because Symbotic made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Symbotic saw its revenue grow by 134%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the market has paid attention, sending the share price soaring 234% in response. That sort of revenue growth is bound to attract attention, even if the company doesn't turn a profit. Given the positive sentiment around the stock we're cautious, but there's no doubt its worth watching.

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Symbotic

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Symbotic shareholders have gained 234% over the last year. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 92% in the last three months. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Symbotic better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Symbotic you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

