Despite delivering investors losses of 26% over the past 5 years, accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) has been growing its earnings

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 20% in the last month. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. In fact, the share price is down 27%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

The recent uptick of 11% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a look at historical fundamentals.

Check out our latest analysis for accesso Technology Group

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

accesso Technology Group became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

In contrast to the share price, revenue has actually increased by 8.1% a year in the five year period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how accesso Technology Group has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling accesso Technology Group stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Investors in accesso Technology Group had a tough year, with a total loss of 9.7%, against a market gain of about 2.0%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 5% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand accesso Technology Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for accesso Technology Group that you should be aware of.

Story continues

But note: accesso Technology Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.