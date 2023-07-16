Despite delivering investors losses of 45% over the past 1 year, ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) has been growing its earnings

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 46%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 17%. Longer term investors have fared much better, since the share price is up 23% in three years. Furthermore, it's down 17% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$95m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Even though the ServisFirst Bancshares share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

ServisFirst Bancshares managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. You can see what analysts are predicting for ServisFirst Bancshares in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 17% in the last year, ServisFirst Bancshares shareholders lost 45% (even including dividends). Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 2% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with ServisFirst Bancshares (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

ServisFirst Bancshares is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

