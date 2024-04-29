Despite delivering investors losses of 49% over the past 1 year, JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE:JKS) has been growing its earnings

This week we saw the JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) share price climb by 11%. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact the stock is down 51% in the last year, well below the market return.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year JinkoSolar Holding saw its earnings per share increase strongly. While the business is unlikely to sustain such a high growth rate for long, it's great to see. As a result, we're surprised to see the weak share price. Some different data might shed some more light on the situation.

JinkoSolar Holding's dividend seems healthy to us, so we doubt that the yield is a concern for the market. From what we can see, revenue is pretty flat, so that doesn't really explain the share price drop. Unless, of course, the market was expecting a revenue uptick.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, JinkoSolar Holding's TSR for the last 1 year was -49%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in JinkoSolar Holding had a tough year, with a total loss of 49% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 24%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 6%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

