Despite early succession rumors, Dell co-COO out after just two years in role

Chuck Whitten

One of Dell Technologies' chief operating officers, Chuck Whitten, is leaving the Round Rock-based company next month, after just two years in the role.

The company announced the departure in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission securities filing Thursday with few details given. The filing said the company and Whitten had agreed Whitten would resign and leave the company on Aug. 18.

Whitten was named co-COO in June 2021, joining COO Jeff Clarke. Whitten had served as a longtime consultant for Dell's leadership team through his previous employer, Bain and Company.

After Whitten's departure, Clarke will remain COO.

Whitten's appointment marked the first time Dell had two chief operating officers, and it had sparked questions from industry experts as to whether the company could be setting up a succession plan for CEO and founder Michael Dell or one of the company's other top executives.

At the time, Dell Technologies said in a statement that neither Michael Dell nor Jeff Clarke was leaving the company, and the two COOs would "provide immediate leadership capacity and speed decision making — allowing Dell to capture more opportunities."

The filing also noted the company has a separation agreement with Whitten, who is keeping 355,000 time-vested shares of Dell's stock, which will vest through August 2025. The shares are currently worth $19 million.

Whitten couldn't be reached for comment on the departure.

Jeff Clarke will remain as Dell Technologies' chief operating officer.

Industry experts say a departure is not surprising

Industry analysts felt that while the announcement of Whitten's departure had not been anticipated, it is ultimately not surprising.

Rob Enderle, an analyst with Enderle Group, said two people with the same executive title fits a management style called a "two-in-a-box" where two people take on the same role. He added, no matter the role, such a scenario always has to end with one person leaving.

"Generally, when you have two people holding the same job, it is because you are anticipating one of them moving on, and this is part of succession planning," Enderle said. "Whitten was redundant by design, but that redundancy was never intended to be ongoing, and Whitten likely was getting tired of waiting and is moving on."

Story continues

Enderle predicted that Michael Dell might have planned to step down, like he had in the early 2000s, but said it now seems more likely the CEO is going to stick around.

Dell has been heavily involved with the company since he founded it in 1984 and has served as CEO through most of the company's history. Dell briefly stepped down in 2004, and at the time was succeeded by Kevin Rollins, who was the company's chief operating officer. But Dell essentially acted as a co-CEO along with Rollins at the time. The setup failed after the two had a disagreement on the company's direction. Rollins was fired in 2007, and Dell once again took the CEO role.

Enderle speculates there was a plan in place for Clarke to move up if Michael Dell stepped down, leaving Whitten as the sole COO.

"But it didn’t happen, and having two people in the same job for an extended period creates command and control issues and unneeded complexity," Enderle said.

Roger Kay, an industry analyst with Endpoint Securities agreed that the two-person-in-one-role management style can't last forever.

"I've seen 'two-in-a-box' a couple of different times, and it never worked," Kay said. "It's a short-term fix for something."

But Kay thinks it was more likely Clarke had been looking to step down from his COO role and potentially had changed his mind. He also doesn't think it was likely Michael Dell had been considering leaving the company.

"Michael (Dell) has shown a real propensity to continue to run his company," Kay said. "I haven't seen any signs of him saying, 'I want to do something different.'"

"The role of a consultant is very different from an operating role," Kay said. "The most important thing about being a consultant is you don't have to live with the results. ... if you're an operating manager, it's all on you."

Kay said ultimately it could have been either side that initiated the conversation for Whitten's departure.

Round Rock-based Dell Technologies is seeing a shakeup in its executive lineup with the departure of its co-Chief Operating Officer Chuck Whitten.

Dell has seen some rocky roads in recent months

Whitten's departure follows some turbulence for the company. In January, Dell announced layoffs, ultimately cutting 5% of its more than 130,000-person workforce worldwide. The layoffs came amid widespread cuts in the technology industry.

The company has also faced a slump in sales in recent months, as the PC industry at large sees a slowdown in demand. This slump followed record sales, including at Dell, in the first couple of years of the pandemic.

Kay said it's unlikely Whitten's departure was related to either issue, adding Dell has historically always adjusted its employment based on current market conditions and the company's results, cutting people when times are tight and hiring when the company is doing well.

Dell's PC sales are still largely in line with the industry, Kay said, and the company is currently in its third quarter, which is historically strong for the company.

What's ahead for Dell?

Both Kay and Enderle said for now Whitten's departure means there will likely not be any major changes at the top. Ederle also said in the near-term any succession plans could be more fluid and come from outside the company. For now, he said, the company will likely run smoothly.

"With two people in the same job, Dell should be a tad more efficient post-departure so, from a Dell perspective, and this is nothing on Whitten, this was a positive change as it reduces redundancy, confusion, and inefficiency," Enderle said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Chuck Whitten, Dell Technologies exec out after just two years in role