Despite Electro Optic Systems Holdings' Pullback, Insiders Still Gained AU$88k

Insiders who bought Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 16% drop. After accounting for the recent loss, the AU$141.2k worth of shares they purchased is now worth AU$229.7k, suggesting a good return on their investment.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Electro Optic Systems Holdings

The Non-Executive Director Robert Nicholson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$115k worth of shares at a price of AU$1.07 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$1.70), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Electro Optic Systems Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 5.9% of Electro Optic Systems Holdings shares, worth about AU$19m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Electro Optic Systems Holdings Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Electro Optic Systems Holdings and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Electro Optic Systems Holdings has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

