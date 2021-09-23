U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,450.33
    +54.69 (+1.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,782.12
    +523.80 (+1.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,025.98
    +129.13 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.63
    +32.07 (+1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.45
    +1.22 (+1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.20
    -29.60 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    -0.23 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    +0.0047 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4030
    +0.0670 (+5.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3742
    +0.0122 (+0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1600
    +0.3820 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,857.81
    +760.54 (+1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,101.36
    -7.56 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.30
    -6.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     
JUST IN:

More Americans filed new jobless claims last week than expected

Another 351,000 individuals filed, 320,000 was estimated

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Despite Evergrande woes, economy has 'solid footing:' Truist CIO

Thomas Hum
·Writer
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stocks extended their gains for the second-straight day Thursday morning following Monday’s sell-off as the Fed signaled rate hikes of six to seven times by the end of 2024, suggesting optimism in the economic recovery. And in spite of looming developments surrounding China Evergrande (3333.HK), Truist Wealth (TFC) Co-CIO Keith Lerner believes that the U.S. economy remains in a good position.

“From a U.S. standpoint, we're a relatively closed economy,” Lerner told Yahoo Finance Live. “[Evergrande] doesn't change the consumer position, and we still think the economy is on solid footing.”

Although he believes that peak growth as a result of accelerated pandemic recovery efforts has passed, Lerner is optimistic for the economy going into 2022.

“We still think we are past peak growth, but we think economic growth will likely be well above trend into next year,” Lerner added. “There's still a lot of pent up demand from the consumer side. And let's be honest, there's not a lot of great relative opportunities outside of the equity market today.”

Lerner joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the gains taking place within the market in light of the Fed talks, Evergrande’s continued effect on the market, and prospects of economic growth in the coming year.

Ultimately, Lerner cited a “reset” of expectations for the coming months due to a disappointing September as being one of the main reasons to be hopeful for the near future.

“The economic surprise index shows that the economy has been missing estimates,” Lerner said. “But we're at a point historically where we are set up for positive surprises. And also as we have to rebuild these really depleted inventories —I think that's going to help keep this economy moving forward.”

This aerial photo taken on September 17, 2021 shows a housing complex by Chinese property developer Evergrande in Huaian in China&#39;s eastern Jiangsu province. - China OUT (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
This aerial photo taken on September 17, 2021 shows a housing complex by Chinese property developer Evergrande in Huaian in China's eastern Jiangsu province. - China OUT (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

'Not the next Lehman'

Experts also continue to contest the notion that the Evergrande debt crisis will lead to a “global contagion” on the same level as the Lehman Brothers default in 2008.

And according to Lerner, investors have been preparing for a “significant haircut” regarding the implications of Evergrande’s debt for months.

“The first thing with Evergrande — even though it became front and center on Monday — this has been an ongoing issue for several months,” Lerner added. “In fact, the stock itself was down over 90% from its high. If you look at the bond market yields on their debt, [it] was over 60%.”

Lerner is confident, with its over $3 trillion in reserves, that the Chinese government may step in to help manage Evergrande’s debt woes if needed. A recent report has suggested that Beijing has indeed been preparing for the downfall of the property development giant.

Thomas Hum is a writer at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter: @thomashumTV

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats want to cut way back on those ‘backdoor Roths’

    A provision in the House Ways and Means Committee's recently passed $2.1 trillion package would eliminate the backdoor Roth and mega backdoor Roth IRA conversions.

  • Senate Dems targeting SPAC magnates

    Emily McCormick gives an in-depth analysis of her latest hot take, which aims at Elizabeth Warren and fellow Democrats' efforts to challenge SPACs as concerns over insiders taking advantage of regulatory loopholes at the expense of shareholders persist.

  • Why the Evergrande Crisis Will Ripple Throughout China’s Economy, According to Harvard Economist

    The Chinese growth model is dependent on producing real estate, and Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff has been warning about the dangers of such reliance.

  • How Much It Takes to Be in the Top 1% in Income

    Democrats are in the middle of a major effort to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans to help offset the cost of their proposed expansion of the social safety net. “How is it possible for millionaires and billionaires that can pay a lower rate of tax than teachers, firefighters, or law enforcement officers?” President Joe Biden asked during remarks on the economy delivered at the White House last week. “Big corporations and the super wealthy have to start paying their fair share of taxes. It’

  • Mary Trump Pulls No Punches When Naming Her ‘Stupidest’ Relative

    The “deeply unintelligent” family member will “out-racism anybody, out-misogyny anybody” just for affection, said Donald Trump’s niece.

  • Fed Chairman Jerome Powell: Taper likely to be done by 'middle of next year'

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday teed up the start of a pullback in the central bank’s extraordinary crisis-era monetary stimulus, saying that it could wrap up its asset purchase program before the end of 2022.

  • Fed's Powell: Don't assume Fed can thwart default fallout

    The Federal Reserve may not be able to shield the economy and financial markets from the effects of a U.S. debt default, the central bank's chief said on Wednesday as he urged Congress to raise the country's debt limit to avoid that catastrophic risk. “It’s just very important that the debt ceiling be raised in a timely fashion so that the United States can pay its bills as and when they come due,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said. “The failure to do that could result in severe damage to the economy and financial markets, and it’s just not something we should contemplate.”

  • White House seeks to address semiconductor chips crisis harming automakers

    The White House will discuss ways to overcome a semiconductor chip supply crisis that is cutting auto production around the world in a new round of meetings with major companies on Thursday. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and White House National Economic Council director will host companies including Detroit's Big Three automakers General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis as well as Apple, Daimler AG, GlobalFoundries, Micron, Microsoft, Samsung, TSMC and others including Intel Corp Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger.

  • BP Shuts Some U.K. Gas Stations Because of Truck Driver Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingBP Plc, the second-largest fuel retailer in the U.K., said it’s shutting some of gas stations because of a nationwide truck driver sh

  • Big Tax Changes Are Brewing. What You Need to Know.

    On the table is everything from higher income and capital-gains rates to tighter IRA and estate rules. A handful of the details would even be retroactive.

  • Jobless claims: Another 351,000 individuals filed new claims last week

    The Labor Department released its weekly jobless claims report on Thursday.

  • Supply constraints squeeze euro zone business growth

    Euro zone business growth was much weaker than expected this month as curbs to limit the Delta variant of coronavirus hit demand and already worsened supply-chain constraints pushed input cost rises to an over two-decade high, a survey showed. Despite daily infection rates slowing significantly over the past month, most remaining restrictions are unlikely to be lifted anytime soon in major economies, including Germany and France, on concerns over how the pandemic might develop in the months ahead. "September's PMIs suggest that the pace of recovery slowed further at the end of Q3, in part as the euro zone economy approaches its pre-virus size but also as supply shortages continue to bite," said Jessica Hinds, Europe economist at Capital Economics.

  • Xiaomi says its devices do not censor users following Lithuania report

    China's Xiaomi Corp said on Wednesday that its devices do not censor users' communications, a day after Lithuania's Defence Ministry recommended that consumers avoid Chinese phones due to a censoring feature in the smartphone giant's flagship phone. The censoring capability in Xiaomi's Mi 10T 5G phone software has been turned off for the "European Union region" but can be turned on remotely at any time, the National Cyber Security Centre said in a report on Tuesday. In a statement sent to Reuters on Wednesday, Xiaomi spokesman said its device "does not censor communications to or from its users".

  • Democrats Pursue Doomed Debt Move, With Emergency Option in Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Democrats are pursuing an almost certainly doomed strategy to avert a government shutdown and stave off a federal default, raising the likelihood of financial-market stresses that will ultimately force U.S. lawmakers’ hands.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became

  • China preparing for Evergrande's downfall - WSJ

    The move has been characterised as "getting ready for the possible storm" by the officials, according to the report. The officials said local-level government agencies and state-owned enterprises have been instructed to step in only at the last minute should Evergrande fail to manage its affairs in an orderly fashion, the WSJ reported.

  • UPDATE 3-Intel, Apple, carmakers to attend White House meeting on chip shortage

    Intel Corp Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger plans to attend a virtual White House meeting on the global chip shortage on Thursday, along with representatives from companies including Apple, Microsoft, Samsung Electronics, GM, Ford and Stellantis, people familiar with the matter said. The meeting will be hosted by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, the Commerce Department said earlier this month.

  • 5 Things to Know About the Democrats’ Tax Proposals

    Here's how the Tax Foundation handicaps the 800-page, multi-trillion-dollar proposal out of Ways and Means.

  • The House passes a bill to avoid a government shutdown

    Jessica Smith joins&nbsp;Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick to break down The House bill that would help avoid a government shutdown on October 1 by funding the government and suspending the debt limit for a short-term and how Republican opposition in the Senate could lead to significant ramifications.

  • How the Fed's policy statement has changed this year

    The shift in policy has taken place over several months as the U.S. central bank marked the benefit of COVID-19 vaccines, and tracked the "substantial further progress" on jobs that it sees as needed to begin tapering its purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. Paragraph 2: The COVID-19 pandemic is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world. Paragraph 3: The path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus, including progress on vaccinations.

  • Turkey Delivers Surprise Rate Cut, Lira Sinks to Record Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingTurkey’s lira fell to a record low after the central bank cut its benchmark interest rate on Thursday, unleashing a new bout of marke