U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.83 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.11 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.46
    +2.70 (+2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.77
    -0.51 (-2.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0426
    -0.0057 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    -0.0830 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2103
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1750
    -0.5530 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,393.35
    +475.25 (+2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.84
    +0.70 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Despite the General Downturn in the Crypto Market, PointPay Has Managed To Grow the Business

·2 min read

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2022 / After a huge bull run in 2020 and 2021, the crypto market has struggled since the start of May. The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies fell below $1 trillion as the global crypto market cap shrank by over $2 trillion after peaking at over $3 trillion in November 2021. Almost all the top coins are now worth half or even less than their all-time highs.

The crypto market has been under pressure from the US Federal Reserve, which has raised interest rates to fight inflation. However, the current bear market began in the first week of May when major coins fell along with the stock market. Nevertheless, PointPay company was able to maintain stable growth.

In the first half of 2022, PointPay exchange trading turnover grew to $58 million, representing a 16% increase over the end of 2021. The company's annual report states that its active user base has reached 240 thousand which is a 20% increase over the last six months.

The company's growth is attributable to the release of new ecosystem products, including Launchboard, Escrow, and HR Talents platforms. The integration of the Quick Exchange and Classic Exchange interfaces with new design led to a 15% increase in downloads of Android and IOS apps.

"In the second half of 2022, we plan to complete our platform ecosystem, release new products, such as the PointPay P2P trading platform, and launch a B2B solution-PaySys. PointPay will continue to broaden its customer base by offering the best solutions available in the cryptocurrency market." said the PointPay CEO Vladimir Kardapoltsev.

Company Profile

PointPay Corporation is a cryptocurrency banking platform that was established in 2018. The company serves more than 1 million active users worldwide, providing the broadest range of crypto banking services to individuals with Internet access. PointPay's ecosystem includes a blockchain-based bank, an exchange platform, a crypto wallet, a payment system, Launchboard, Escrow and HR Talent platforms.

In 2022, one of PointPay's affiliate companies was authorised as an Operator of deposit virtual currency funds / Virtual currency exchange operator in Lithuania. Therefore, the company is able to offer cryptocurrency exchange services (crypto-to-crypto and fiat-to-crypto transactions, crypto exchange, and other services) for the users in Europe.

Media contacts
Company: PointPay
Contact: Marketing Team
E-mail: pr@pointpay.io
Website: https://pointpay.io/

SOURCE: PointPay



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707213/Despite-the-General-Downturn-in-the-Crypto-Market-PointPay-Has-Managed-To-Grow-the-Business

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell 15% This Week

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) plunged this week after the company's stock received a price target cut, some analysts had a few negative comments about the chip market, and investors worried that comments made from another chip company about slowing demand might mean bad news for Nvidia as well. Investors panicked a bit on all this news and sent the semiconductor stock falling 15.3% over the past week. Nvidia started off the week with Morgan Stanley warning that there could be a potential slowdown in demand for graphics processors as Ethereum, a leading blockchain and cryptocurrency, switches to a proof-of-stake model and away from its current proof-of-work setup.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still raging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood warns investors about the ‘big problem’ in the economy. Here’s what she likes today

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Initially, Then Fell Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a Chinese electric vehicle company, rose in early trading this morning after it reported strong vehicle deliveries both in June and the most recent quarter. The EV stock was down by 3.4% as of 2:12 p.m. ET. The good news for Nio shareholders today was the fact that the company delivered 12,961 vehicles in June, an impressive 60% increase from the year-ago quarter.

  • U.S. Banks Are ‘Dramatically Undervalued.’ 8 Stocks to Buy.

    Oppenheimer continues to expect strong fundamentals in the U.S. banking sector, even as fears of a recession heighten.

  • Why Shopify Crashed 18% This Week

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) plummeted 18.2% this week on several bits of news. First, shares fell earlier in the week when revised GDP figures were released, showing that the economy was slowing down slightly more than expected. Additionally, a new report released yesterday, showing that inflation remains stubbornly high despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring it down, is likely weighing down on the stock this week.

  • Richest Billionaires Lose $1.4 Trillion in Worst Half Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s fortune plunged almost $62 billion. Jeff Bezos saw his wealth tumble by about $63 billion. Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth was slashed by more than half.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’s Travel ChaosThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesUS Supreme Court’s Tumultuous Term Ends With Guns, Roe and ProtestsAll told,

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    Last late-week rally in the markets quickly faded and this week is ending with declines in the major stock indexes. It’s the classic patter on the dead cat bounce, a brief recovery that is followed by more losses, and it has investors worried that there is no bottom in sight. Writing from the global markets strategy team, where he takes a broader look at the worldwide market situation, JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic lays out the headwinds running against US investors: “First and foremost, an unprece

  • The Dow just booked its worst first half since 1962. What history says about the path ahead.

    A bear market leaves the S&P 500 with its worst first six months since 1970. Here's what's happened after stocks suffered steep first-half stumbles in the past.

  • Is Shopify a Buy After the Stock Split?

    Shares in this e-commerce company are now significantly cheaper (in price, not valuation). What does this mean for investors?

  • Zilingo’s Ousted CEO Ankiti Bose Resigns From Startup’s Board

    (Bloomberg) -- Zilingo Pte’s former Chief Executive Officer Ankiti Bose said she stepped down from her post as director due to lack of access to information.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’s Travel ChaosThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesUS Supreme Court’s Tumultuous Term Ends With Guns, Roe and ProtestsBose said the board failed t

  • Ken Fisher Loves These 10 Defensive Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 defensive stocks that Ken Fisher loves. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns, and history, go directly to Ken Fisher Loves These 5 Defensive Stocks. Born in 1950, Kenneth Lawrence Fisher is an American investor, author, and founder of one of […]

  • ‘We have a whole lot more to go down’: Suze Orman says we’re headed for a recession and warns things may get a ‘little bit ugly.’ Here's what she likes for safety

    Suze is bearish — but not on everything.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in July

    Few investors have a nose for making money quite like billionaire Warren Buffett. Since becoming CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has created more than $610 billion in value for shareholders and delivered an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. As we push into the second half of what's been an exceptionally volatile and challenging year for investors, several Berkshire Hathaway holdings stand out as amazing values.

  • Top 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we take a look at the top 10 oil and gas stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector, go to Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In. The stock market has been going through a rough patch for quite some time […]

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock (After the Stock Split)

    The e-commerce giant just completed an exciting stock split. But that's not the only reason to hop on board.

  • Voyager Digital suspends trading, deposits, withdrawals, rewards

    Canadian crypto broker Voyager Digital is suspending trading including deposits and withdrawals according to a statement released by the firm Friday afternoon.

  • With Bear Market Scars, These 23 Stocks Expect 109%-370% Growth

    With tech stocks like Nvidia out of favor, chemicals and oil stock dominate this list of growth stocks eyeing 109%-370% gains.

  • BofA Says Brace for Recession Shock After Worst Rout in 52 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- A “recession shock” begins for markets following the worst first-half for the S&P 500 in more than 50 years, Bank of America Corp.’s Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett says.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’s Travel ChaosStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Ma

  • Future Winners? 3 Stock Giants Jim Cramer Bets On

    If there’s one common theme connecting the market’s experts, it’s ‘be a contrarian.’ Don’t follow the herd, focus on underlying facts, and don’t be afraid to throw out the conventional wisdom. Or, in a memorable phrase from Warren Buffett, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has always had a talent for swimming against the stream, and he has not shied away from pointing out the stocks that investor