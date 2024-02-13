Despite Imricor Medical Systems' Pullback, Insiders Still Gained US$131k

Insiders who bought Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. (ASX:IMR) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 11% drop. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the US$398.2k worth of stock purchased by them is now worth US$529.6k or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Imricor Medical Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Deputy Chairman & Lead Independent Director Mark Tibbles made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$195k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.34 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.45. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Imricor Medical Systems insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 14% of Imricor Medical Systems shares, worth about AU$11m, according to our data. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Imricor Medical Systems Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Imricor Medical Systems and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (3 make us uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Imricor Medical Systems.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

