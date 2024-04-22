Despite lower earnings than three years ago, GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) investors are up 148% since then

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. To wit, the The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) share price has flown 148% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. It's also good to see the share price up 25% over the last quarter.

While this past week has detracted from the company's three-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over the last three years, GEO Group failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 9.6% (annualized).

So we doubt that the market is looking to EPS for its main judge of the company's value. Given this situation, it makes sense to look at other metrics too.

Do you think that shareholders are buying for the 2.1% per annum revenue growth trend? We don't. So truth be told we can't see an easy explanation for the share price action, but perhaps you can...

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that GEO Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 88% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 1.3% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand GEO Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that GEO Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

