Despite Nautilus Biotechnology's Pullback, Insiders Still Gained US$167k

Insiders who bought Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 29% loss. After taking the recent loss into consideration, the US$469k worth of stock they bought is now worth US$636k, indicating that their investment yielded a positive return.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for Nautilus Biotechnology

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nautilus Biotechnology

The Senior Vice President of Product Development Subra Sankar made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$163k worth of shares at a price of US$2.19 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$3.22. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Nautilus Biotechnology insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Nautilus Biotechnology is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of Nautilus Biotechnology

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Nautilus Biotechnology insiders own 33% of the company, currently worth about US$131m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Nautilus Biotechnology Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Nautilus Biotechnology insiders feel good about the company's future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Nautilus Biotechnology (2 don't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here