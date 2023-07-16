Despite Recent Gains, Alpha Teknova Insiders Are Still Down US$51k

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased US$259k worth of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 36% over the past week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled US$51k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Alpha Teknova Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Stephen Gunstream for US$92k worth of shares, at about US$5.13 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$3.52. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 58.95k shares worth US$259k. But insiders sold 16.57k shares worth US$60k. Overall, Alpha Teknova insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about US$4.39 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Alpha Teknova Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider selling at Alpha Teknova. The selling netted US$50k for Chief People Officer Lisa Hood McCann. But at least we saw US$26k worth of buying. While it's not great to see insider selling, the net amount sold isn't enough for us to want to read anything into it.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Alpha Teknova insiders own about US$13m worth of shares. That equates to 13% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Alpha Teknova Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little more insider selling than buying in the last three months. But the difference is small, and thus, not concerning. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Alpha Teknova and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Alpha Teknova.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

