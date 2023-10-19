Despite Recent Gains, R3D Resources Insiders Are Still Down AU$89k

Insiders who bought AU$187.6k worth of R3D Resources Limited (ASX:R3D) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 13% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled AU$89k since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for R3D Resources

R3D Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Non-Executive Chairman Jihad Malaeb made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$100k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.10 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.045). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While R3D Resources insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about AU$0.086 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Are R3D Resources Insiders Buying Or Selling?

There was some insider buying at R3D Resources over the last quarter. Insiders shelled out AU$14k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Story continues

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 26% of R3D Resources shares, worth about AU$1.7m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At R3D Resources Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think R3D Resources insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with R3D Resources (including 4 which make us uncomfortable).

But note: R3D Resources may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.