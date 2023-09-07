Despite recent sales, Bravo Mining Corp. (CVE:BRVO) insiders still hold the largest share with a 56% interest

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Bravo Mining's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

The top 2 shareholders own 58% of the company

Insiders have sold recently

Every investor in Bravo Mining Corp. (CVE:BRVO) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 56% to be precise, is individual insiders. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Despite selling some shares recently, insiders control a good portion of the company's stock.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Bravo Mining.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bravo Mining?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Bravo Mining already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Bravo Mining's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Bravo Mining is not owned by hedge funds. The company's CEO Luis de Azevedo is the largest shareholder with 49% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 9.6% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.9% by the third-largest shareholder.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Bravo Mining

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Bravo Mining Corp. stock. This gives them a lot of power. Given it has a market cap of CA$473m, that means they have CA$266m worth of shares. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 30% stake in Bravo Mining. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Bravo Mining (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Ultimately the future is most important.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

