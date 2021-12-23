U.S. markets open in 7 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,689.75
    +3.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,651.00
    +19.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,172.25
    +2.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,226.60
    +7.30 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.84
    +0.08 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.10
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.84
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.63
    -2.38 (-11.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3354
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2440
    +0.1400 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,504.29
    -673.80 (-1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,233.26
    -17.18 (-1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,341.66
    +44.25 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,798.37
    +236.16 (+0.83%)
     

Despite scrapped IPO, Babbel sees fast growth for its language learning service

Frederic Lardinois
·4 min read

Berlin-based language learning service Babbel was supposed to IPO on the Frankfurt stock exchange in late September. But only a few days before the initial listing the company pulled the plug with an eye on the developing Evergrande debt crisis that made the global stock markets very nervous. It has yet to announce a new date, but as Babbel CEO Arne Schepker told me, the company continues to monitor the markets.

Scrapping the IPO was clearly unexpected for everybody, though. "It was disappointing for the team that worked on it -- worked hard and long -- and we were doing really well," Schepker said. "We had our books covered, we were on the right trajectory, met more than 100 super-interesting investors, got fantastic feedback -- and then the Evergrande situation unraveled, which pulled the plug on most of the IPO markets. We were faced with a very conscious decision of do we launch ourselves into that market, yes or no?"

Schepker is confident that the company made the right decision, something the team was able to do because Babbel is well-funded and has plenty of cash in the bank, as well as other financing options to continue to invest in its products and make acquisitions as opportunities arise.

Image Credits: Babbel

One of the company's fastest-growing businesses is its live classes, which augment the service's app-based language learning tools. Launched earlier this year, Babbel Live saw a 300% increase in subscriptions and a 400% increase in revenue in the second half of 2021 compared to the first half. With tens of thousands of learners, Babbel Live now hosts 15,000 classes each month and Schepker tells me that for about 25% of these learners, the live platform is the first touchpoint for these users, while 75% get started with the app.

Babbel Live and the company's B2B Babbel for Business services now account for 9% of the company's revenue. And business overall is looking good, too, with billable sales in November surpassing $20 million, up 30% from 2020.

It helps, Schepker noted, that the company is able to recruit some of the best teachers, thanks to its reputation for a high-quality product. "We push the frontiers of innovation and we always tried to make the best of the human intelligence and the artificial intelligence. So we're neither fully human nor fully tech and I think that's what makes us very attractive for live tutoring classroom teachers," he said.

Image Credits: Babbel

As for the company's B2B side, Babbel signed up 5,000 new corporate learners in November and the company now works with more than 1,000 companies. It took Babbel a while to build up this business, which was only available in Germany for a long time and only recently expanded to Italy. The plan is to soon expand it to other European markets and then the U.S., too. Schepker noted that corporate language learning is about a third of the overall language learning market, so this represents quite a growth opportunity for the company.

Looking ahead, the Babbel team is specifically looking at how it can create more integrations between its different platforms, so that a teacher on Babbel Live can see what a student has learned in the app between classes, for example. Add to that Babbel's podcasts, in-app games and other touchpoints and Babbel already offers quite a rich ecosystem of language learning tools. The question now is how it can bring all of those into a more cohesive platform.

"Users tend to stitch together their own ecosystem of learning methods, but I call that creative chaos because we never really learned how to do that -- and it's not integrated," Schepker said. "So the different learning methods don't get the benefit of knowing what Arne has just done on his app as Arne walks into a classroom. That's the added value that we see in the ecosystem, both for the learner as well as for the teachers and for us as a language learning company: to make sure that we can actually get you further in your learning journey because we stitch together your ecosystem for you."

Language-learning service Babbel adds live classes, games and more

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Dropped Again Today

    What happened Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) held its annual Nio Day event last weekend where it unveiled its latest new electric sedan. Though customers appear to be eager to purchase one, Nio stock's continued decline has resulted in a 22% drop in the stock's value over the past month.

  • Why Naked Brand Group Fell as Much as 18% at the Open Today

    The last two days have been busy for Naked Brand Group. Today's decline is really just a technical issue. But there's a bigger story here.

  • Ray Dalio says your cash savings are not safe and will be ‘taxed by inflation’ — build a hedge with 3 alternative places to stash your money

    The billionaire founder of the world's largest hedge fund says "cash is trash."

  • 20 companies are spending billions to boost their stock prices

    Stock buybacks continue at a record pace, powered by these 20 very large companies.

  • Five stocks to buy because company insiders love them as they get hit by year-end tax-loss selling

    Every year around this time, two powerful forces conspire to artificially suppress stock prices — and create bargains: Lust and vanity. As for the first force — the lust for profits — this is when individual investors dump losers to create tax losses to offset gains. The second force — vanity — has fund managers putting “window dressing” on their portfolios to get out of losers so they don’t have to show them in annual reports, points out Bruce Kaser, editor of the Cabot Turnaround Letter.

  • Musk Sells More Tesla Stock After Clarifying He’s ‘Almost Done’

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sold a further $928.6 million of Tesla Inc. shares, moving closer to his target of reducing his stake in the electric-auto maker by 10%. Most Read from BloombergOmicron May Double Risk of Getting Infected on Planes, IATA SaysOmicron Has 80% Lower Risk of Hospitalization in South AfricaOmicron Hospitalization Risk Is Far Below Delta’s in Two StudiesJersey Shore Town Beats Florida Locales as Zillow Retirement HotspotBiden Extends Student-Loan Payment Pause After Virus Surg

  • Billionaire Israel Englander is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Israel Englander is buying. You can skip our detailed analysis of Englander’s hedge fund and recent developments, and go directly to read Billionaire Israel Englander is Buying These 5 Stocks. Israel Englander founded Millennium Management in 1989 with $35 million. The fund currently manages over $57 […]

  • Walmart heirs to candy conglomerates: Here are the 25 richest families in the US

    The wealthiest dynasties have seen many bitter battles over power and inheritance.

  • Stocks in focus: Tesla, Caterpillar, Pfizer, Moderna

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the biggest market movers in intraday trading.

  • Novavax stock jumps nearly 5% following positive early COVID-19 vaccine data

    Novavax Inc. shares were volatile in the extended session Wednesday after the biotech drug maker said initial data showed its COVID-19 vaccine booster showed immune responses against the omicron variant.

  • 10 Financial Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 financial stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Financial Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present-day finance journalist, recently revealed that he had […]

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy If You're Worried About a Market Crash

    Just because the market is falling doesn't mean the best place for your money is under the mattress.

  • Cassava Stock to Hit $215? This Analyst Thinks It’s Possible

    What a ride 2021 has been for Cassava Sciences (SAVA) stock. The extent of the wild share price fluctuations can be gauged by the fact that despite shares pulling back 66% from July’s highs, the stock has still delivered a year-to-date gain of 520%. The highs – and the lows – have all been due to simufilam, the company’s candidate for the notoriously difficult-to-treat Alzheimer’s disease (AD). In clinical studies, simufilam has managed to do what other mooted AD treatment have never done before

  • Tesla Seeks First U.S. Battery Graphite With Syrah Supply Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has agreed to take the majority of battery-ready graphite from a production facility planned in Louisiana, as it races to secure supplies of the key material in a market dominated by China. Most Read from BloombergOmicron May Double Risk of Getting Infected on Planes, IATA SaysOmicron Has 80% Lower Risk of Hospitalization in South AfricaOmicron Hospitalization Risk Is Far Below Delta’s in Two StudiesJersey Shore Town Beats Florida Locales as Zillow Retirement HotspotBid

  • Investors Pour Nearly $1 Trillion In ETFs; What Are They Buying?

    Investors piled a record $900 billion into ETFs this year — nearly double what they invested in all of 2020. What are they so eager to buy?

  • Henry Ford’s Great-Great Granddaughter Bought Up Ford Stock

    Alexandra Ford English bought $750,000 of Ford Motor stock on Monday. She joined the company’s board of directors earlier this year.

  • Cathie Wood says there’s a stock bubble but it’s not in tech

    The ARK Invest CEO argues that index funds are overvalued, while "stay at home" stocks are now trading at a discount.

  • Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf Buys 15,000 Computers for Upstate N.Y. Facility

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin mining company TeraWulf Inc. will buy 15,000 computers from Bitmain Technologies Ltd. for about $169 million and install the machines at a facility it’s building in upstate New York.Most Read from BloombergFDA Expected to Authorize Pfizer and Merck Covid Pills This WeekModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronIsrael to Offer Fourth Shots; N.Y. Cancels Exams: Virus UpdateExtreme Bidding Wars Are Raging in One of World’s Riskiest Housing MarketsOmicron Becomes D

  • Novavax: Analysts Applaud the Latest Developments

    Covid-19 is not going anywhere just yet, which of course, in a perverse way, is good news for vaccine maker Novavax (NVAX). On Monday, the company announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had granted conditional marketing authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine - NVX-CoV2373 (branded Nuvaxovid in the EU) - for individuals 18 years of age and older, which is essentially a recommendation for approval. H.C. Wainwright’s Vernon Bernardino expects the European Commission (EC) to give the go

  • Analysts Say You Should Sell 9 Big Stock Winners Right Now

    Good things normally come to those who wait. But you might not want to hold off selling some of 2021's top S&P 500 stocks, analysts say.