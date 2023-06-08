Despite SEC Charges, Coinbase Won’t Delist Assets or Shut Down Staking

Coinbase will continue to support assets, emphasizing that it's "business as usual."

Coinbase has stated that it has no plans to delist any assets or discontinue its staking services despite facing allegations from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that at least 13 cryptocurrencies listed by Coinbase are securities. Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal reassured users that Coinbase will continue to support these assets, emphasizing that it's "business as usual."

However, it's worth noting that Coinbase has taken actions in the past, such as halting XRP trading due to the SEC's case against Ripple. Additionally, the exchange previously removed Algorand from its staking options during regulatory concerns, though these decisions may have been only indirectly related to regulatory events.

While Coinbase aims to maintain its current offerings, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest has purchased roughly $21 million worth of Coinbase stock in the selloff following the announcement of the SEC lawsuit. Meanwhile, Cardano developer Input Output has disputed its inclusion in the SEC's case, asserting that its ADA token is not a security, contrary to the allegations made by the SEC.