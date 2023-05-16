Despite selling recently, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) insiders own 58% stake and recent decline might have cost them

Key Insights

Dragonfly Energy Holdings' significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 61% ownership

Insiders have been selling lately

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 58% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Despite recent sales, insiders own the most shares in the company. Following last week's 36% decline in share price, the group also suffered the most losses.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Dragonfly Energy Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dragonfly Energy Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Institutions have a very small stake in Dragonfly Energy Holdings. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Denis Phares with 35% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 26% and 7.7% of the stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Dragonfly Energy Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. stock. This gives them a lot of power. That means they own US$78m worth of shares in the US$135m company. That's quite meaningful. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 15% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 26%, of the Dragonfly Energy Holdings stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - Dragonfly Energy Holdings has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

