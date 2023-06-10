Despite shrinking by CA$181m in the past week, Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) shareholders are still up 335% over 5 years

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Just think about the savvy investors who held Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) shares for the last five years, while they gained 335%. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. On the other hand, the stock price has retraced 9.3% in the last week. But this could be related to the soft market, with stocks selling off around 0.8% in the last week.

While the stock has fallen 9.3% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, Orla Mining became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Orla Mining has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Orla Mining stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Orla Mining shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 3.1% over the last year. However, that falls short of the 34% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Orla Mining (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

