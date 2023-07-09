Despite shrinking by RM324m in the past week, YTL Power International Berhad (KLSE:YTLPOWR) shareholders are still up 100% over 1 year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the YTL Power International Berhad (KLSE:YTLPOWR) share price is up 89% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 0.3% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Looking back further, the stock price is 77% higher than it was three years ago.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 3.1%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

YTL Power International Berhad went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're not surprised the market likes the growth. Inflection points like this can be a great time to take a closer look at a company.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that YTL Power International Berhad has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on YTL Power International Berhad's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for YTL Power International Berhad the TSR over the last 1 year was 100%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that YTL Power International Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 100% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 7%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand YTL Power International Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for YTL Power International Berhad (2 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

