Despite shrinking by UK£15m in the past week, hVIVO (LON:HVO) shareholders are still up 100% over 3 years

It's been a soft week for hVIVO plc (LON:HVO) shares, which are down 13%. But that shouldn't obscure the pleasing returns achieved by shareholders over the last three years. To wit, the share price did better than an index fund, climbing 79% during that period.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 13%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

hVIVO wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last three years hVIVO has grown its revenue at 52% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. The share price rise of 21% per year throughout that time is nice to see, and given the revenue growth, that gain seems somewhat justified. So now might be the perfect time to put hVIVO on your radar. A window of opportunity may reveal itself with time, if the business can trend to profitability.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between hVIVO's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. hVIVO hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 100% exceeds its share price return of 79%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that hVIVO rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 11% over the last year. The TSR has been even better over three years, coming in at 26% per year. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand hVIVO better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with hVIVO , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

