Despite shrinking by US$1.5b in the past week, Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) shareholders are still up 56% over 1 year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) share price is up 56% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 8.3% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! It is also impressive that the stock is up 50% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

While this past week has detracted from the company's one-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

Given that Trip.com Group only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Over the last twelve months, Trip.com Group's revenue grew by 0.08%. That's not great considering the company is losing money. The modest growth is probably largely reflected in the share price, which is up 56%. While not a huge gain tht seems pretty reasonable. It could be worth keeping an eye on this one, especially if growth accelerates.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Trip.com Group is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Trip.com Group will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Trip.com Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 56% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 3% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Trip.com Group you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

