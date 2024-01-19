Despite shrinking by US$130m in the past week, Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) shareholders are still up 662% over 5 years

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. For example, the Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) share price is up a whopping 662% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 62% gain in the last three months. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

Although Celldex Therapeutics has shed US$130m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

Because Celldex Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 5 years Celldex Therapeutics saw its revenue shrink by 20% per year. This is in stark contrast to the strong share price growth of 50%, compound, per year. There can be no doubt this kind of decoupling of revenue growth and share price growth is unusual to see in loss making companies. At the risk of upsetting holders, this does suggest that hope for a better future is playing a significant role in the share price action.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Celldex Therapeutics had a tough year, with a total loss of 15%, against a market gain of about 20%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 50% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Celldex Therapeutics , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

