Despite shrinking by US$135m in the past week, Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) shareholders are still up 132% over 1 year

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been very strong. Like an eagle, the share price soared 132% in that time. So some might not be surprised to see the price retrace some. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Although Twist Bioscience has shed US$135m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

Because Twist Bioscience made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Twist Bioscience grew its revenue by 22% last year. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. The revenue growth is decent but the share price had an even better year, gaining 132%. Given that the business has made good progress on the top line, it would be worth taking a look at its path to profitability. But investors need to be wary of how the 'fear of missing out' could influence them to buy without doing thorough research.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Twist Bioscience in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Twist Bioscience has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 132% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 3% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Twist Bioscience , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

