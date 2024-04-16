Despite shrinking by US$2.9b in the past week, Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) shareholders are still up 101% over 1 year

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. Take, for example Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Its share price is already up an impressive 101% in the last twelve months. But it's down 8.0% in the last week. But this could be related to the soft market, with stocks selling off around 3.1% in the last week. And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 52% in the last three years.

While this past week has detracted from the company's one-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Royal Caribbean Cruises grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

We think that the revenue growth of 57% could have some investors interested. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Royal Caribbean Cruises stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Royal Caribbean Cruises shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 101% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 1.7%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Royal Caribbean Cruises better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Royal Caribbean Cruises you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

