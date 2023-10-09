Despite shrinking by US$287m in the past week, A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) shareholders are still up 104% over 5 years

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 25% in the last week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been pleasing. Its return of 98% has certainly bested the market return!

Although A10 Networks has shed US$287m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, A10 Networks became profitable. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. We can see that the A10 Networks share price is up 56% in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 134% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 16% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how A10 Networks has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for A10 Networks the TSR over the last 5 years was 104%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

A10 Networks shareholders are down 20% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 18%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 15%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for A10 Networks you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

