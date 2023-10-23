Despite shrinking by US$74m in the past week, Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) shareholders are still up 125% over 3 years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. To wit, the The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) share price has flown 112% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! But it's down 4.3% in the last week. But this could be related to the soft market, with stocks selling off around 2.5% in the last week.

Although Andersons has shed US$74m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Andersons became profitable within the last three years. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Andersons has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Andersons' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Andersons the TSR over the last 3 years was 125%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Andersons shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 43% over the last year. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 9% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Andersons better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Andersons that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

