Despite South Pacific Metals' Pullback, Insiders Still Gained US$362k

Insiders who bought South Pacific Metals Corp. (CVE:SPMC) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 19% drop. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the US$517.1k worth of stock purchased by them is now worth US$879.1k or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At South Pacific Metals

In fact, the recent purchase by Adam Peter Clode was the biggest purchase of South Pacific Metals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (CA$0.34), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While South Pacific Metals insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

South Pacific Metals Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, South Pacific Metals insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought CA$362k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership Of South Pacific Metals

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 21% of South Pacific Metals shares, worth about CA$2.5m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The South Pacific Metals Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in South Pacific Metals shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - South Pacific Metals has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

