Despite theft, Jefferson County chamber president to remain on staff with stipulations

Evans Hodges was recently demoted from president to community developer at the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce.

The Jefferson County Board of Directors for the Chamber of Commerce recently decided the president of the chamber will remain employed after admitting to misappropriating more than $11,000 while attending Mercer University.

Evans Hodges, 23, admitted to misappropriating more than $11,000 from Mercer University's 2022 Camp for a Cause event while serving as philanthropy chairman for the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, according to previous reporting.

Randi Beckworth, chairman of the board, wrote in a statement that Hodges has "done a great job for the chamber in recruiting new members and in creating new ideas for community engagement." He noted the incident occurred while Hodges was in college and the fraternity admitted internal issues which allowed for the misuse of funds.

"Although, initially, Evans did not admit to his actions to the fraternity, ultimately he did confess, and signed an agreement to that effect and began re-paying the organization," Beckworth wrote in the statement. "Everything has been paid back in full, and Evans has extended an apology letter to the fraternity and to Mercer University. ... The chamber board felt that because of Evans’ youth and his willingness to correct his actions, he should be given another opportunity to regain the trust and confidence of the community."

While Hodges will remain on staff, certain stipulations have been put in place, including:

Title changed from president to community developer. Greg Sellars will serve as interim president of the chamber of commerce.

No access to funds in the future.

Probationary period extended. During this time, Hodges will not accrue paid leave, is not eligible for insurance benefits and may be dismissed without cause.

Submit to monthly evaluations by either the interim chamber president or the executive board.

Participate in various courses or training, as determined by the board, to improve skills in organization management.

"I ask that this situation does not impact your view of the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce, its integrity, or its mission," Hodges wrote in a statement. "I plan to continue to work to rebuild your trust in me and hope that we can continue to work together to build a great community."

