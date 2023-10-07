Despite Twist Bioscience's Pullback, Insiders Still Gained US$49k

Insiders who purchased Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 11% decline over the past week. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of US$132k is now worth US$181k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for Twist Bioscience

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Twist Bioscience

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Senior VP Dennis Cho bought US$132k worth of shares at a price of US$13.20 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$18.12. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Twist Bioscience Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.4% of Twist Bioscience shares, worth about US$14m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Twist Bioscience Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Twist Bioscience shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Twist Bioscience and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Twist Bioscience.

Story continues

Of course Twist Bioscience may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.