Despite two recent store closures, downtown boutiques doing well, owners say

Feb. 5—GRAND FORKS — Although two downtown boutiques closed in recent weeks, several boutique owners in the heart of the city say it's still a good place to do business.

Eden & Co., on North Third Street, carried products including home goods and decor, gifts, candles, and storage and organization items. Dakota Styles Boutique, on Kittson, offered clothing, accessories and jewelry.

While not presuming to speak for the boutiques that closed, a couple of downtown boutique owners said the time commitment necessary to keep such a business viable — and trying to balance that with the demands of parenting young children and family life — likely led to the closures.

"Something has to give," said Rachael Eider, owner-manager of the RH Standard boutique, which carries exclusive clothing and accessories for women and men.

Eider, who opened her high-end boutique 11 years ago, said the downtown area provides a "great environment to have a business."

For her, business is "just wonderful," she said. "I haven't really experienced a downturn — and I really don't think my neighbors have either."

While the downtown business district has witnessed boutique closures in recent years, the community has been able to support this type of retail business.

"Grand Forks has many successful and thriving boutiques and specialty stores that have found the recipes for success," said Barry Wilfahrt, president and CEO of The Chamber Grand Forks-East Grand Forks.

"But this type of business is always evolving with new styles and trends, which makes it a particularly challenging industry to be successful in," Wilfahrt said. "In addition to staying on top of trends, small boutiques also have to manage rightsizing their inventory, have adequate capital, staff at just the right level of service, execute a marketing plan and, in some cases, find the right mix between in-store and online sales.

Story continues

"Each of these requires a tremendous time commitment, dedication, hard work and skill."

Ashley Anderson, owner-manager of the Silo Boutique, on South Third Street, said the downtown business climate is subject to a snowball effect.

"The more shops we can have downtown, the better it is," Anderson said. Altogether, these shops "make downtown a destination."

"If people are going to come downtown, they might not stop if there's only one store, but if there are multiple shops that they can stop for, that definitely drives the traffic down to us."

The Silo Boutique, which opened about two and a half years ago, has benefited from its proximity to Town Square and the summertime Farmers Market. She opens the store early on the Saturdays the market is open.

"Business is good," Anderson said, noting that her clientele ranges from 12 to 100 years old.

"There are a lot of people who live downtown or walk their dogs downtown," she said.

Silo Boutique, which also is an online retailer, opened a store in Warren, Minnesota, five years ago, and just opened a new store Monday, Jan. 29, in the former Squires clothing store in downtown Grafton, North Dakota.

Anderson quibbles with those who say they don't venture into downtown Grand Forks because of a lack of parking, she said. "Somebody from the DDA once said to me ... really, if you just park in one of the free parking areas of the parking ramp, you will walk less than you'll walk from parking at Target to go all the way to the back of Target to get a carton of milk.

"So, you know what, we maybe need to quit using the parking excuse for not coming downtown," she said. "And I don't think exercise has ever hurt anyone, for the most part."

Eider is deeply committed to doing business in downtown Grand Forks.

"I'm a downtowner," she said, recalling the days when, growing up, her grandmother and mother would talk about "coming downtown to go shopping. ... I love that whole urban vibe — you park the car and you walk. You tend to spend the day shopping and visiting the stores — it's a little old-world romantic, right? It's nostalgic."

Eider praised the Downtown Development Association for its focus on promoting the downtown lifestyle for the past 10 years or so, contributing to business success, she said.

"The DDA has done an extremely good job of promoting downtown business and retail and downtown living. ... I wouldn't know the numbers, but it feels like there are more and more people living downtown," she said.

"And there's just so much to do — the DDA always has fun (things) like the ice rink (at Town Square) and then they're doing this ('Average Person') Winter Olympics thing. It's kind of a fun place to be."

Eider also pointed to long-term businesses — such as Avant Hair and Skin Studio and River City Jewelers operating for 20 years and Badman Design for 30 years — which inspire others to locate downtown.

"These are long-term successful businesses — and that is a big deal. Businesses want to come into downtown, where they see that these long-term businesses have found such success," she said. "The turnover for these established businesses — it's kind of unheard of."

She cited other businesses — such as Brick and Barley, Joe Black's, The Hub, Toast Frog and Bonzer's — which "have been open for 10, 15, 20 years," she said. That kind of longevity "really helps, I think, attract people and more businesses.

"I feel like the downtown has a really good track record of really, positively helping out their neighbors and making sure everyone checks in to other businesses and everyone is doing OK ... " Eider said. "It's such a great environment to have a business because you don't feel like you're alone."

Pretty b. Clothing Store may be one of the newest boutiques downtown, relocating last April from a strip mall near 32nd Avenue South and Columbia Road, after that building was condemned and all tenants were forced to move.

Owner-manager Lacey Tronnes said she has been warmly welcomed by the downtown business community.

"Everybody has been amazing to make sure our transition has been as seamless as possible," said Tronnes, who launched her business a little over eight years ago. "Everybody tries to help everybody else."

Last spring, she noticed there's "a different vibe" at 615 First Avenue North, compared to her former location. Customers' ability to walk between stores and other venues "does change the vibe. In the summer, there's more foot traffic; the weekends are a little busier," although different days were busy at her previous location, she said.

Business downtown has been good — so good, she said, "I chose to stay for another year."

Tronnes also sells clothing and accessories online, which "has been a nice little bonus — it goes in spurts."

She has been fortunate, too, to hire some capable, hard-working Grand Forks Central High School students who work at the shop after classes, she said.

Her clientele ranges from teenagers to the "more seasoned" customer, she said.

With all the development projects going on downtown — such as the Olive Ann Boutique Hotel, Franklin on Fourth, The Argyle, The Beacon — it appears the city center is on the brink of a resurgence in vitality.

"It's what they (city and business leaders) are aiming for," she said. "I hope it turns out."