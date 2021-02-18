Destin Marketing Agency Featured at the Destin Chamber's Winter BizTech 2021

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Five Channels, a digital marketing agency based in Destin, FL, has presented at a breakout session at the 2nd Destin Business Technology Summit / BizTech held on February 16, 2021 at Destin, Florida. Jason Hall, CEO of Five Channels, talked about the break down of business websites and presented live examples at the day-long conference and expo, designed to provide information on technology-related developments and companies to small businesses to enhance their operations and protect their electronic assets.

Jason Hall invited keynote speaker, Michael Levin, to present and we all agree that he over-delivered. As a former Secret Service Agent and Deputy Director of the National Cyber Security Division of the Department of Homeland Security, Michael was able to demonstrate the latest cyber attacks targeting local business.

After retiring, Michael founded CFISA in 2007 to help businesses, academia, and government agencies teach their employees best practices to combat the onslaught of cybercrime.

Five Channels is an agency offering the services of certified digital marketing to help businesses get more traffic, leads and sales. Their goal is to assist businesses in getting to page one of the search engine results pages. This is because 92 percent of online traffic goes to those sites that appear on the first page, which means that only 8 percent of the traffic is shared by those websites that appear on the second page and beyond.

Jason Hall says, "When you choose our local agency in Destin, you can meet our marketing team most any time. This allows you to have valuable face time, clear up misunderstandings, and explain the visions and goals you have to each other. Another benefit is that our local agency will be in the same time zone as you. This means you will start and end the day at the same time, take lunch at the same time, and more. This allows for easier communication and collaboration than working remotely with a company in a different time zone."

Story continues

Aside from better communication between the digital marketing agency and the client, other benefits of a Destin business partnering with a local SEO and digital marketing agency include being aware of the up-to-date trends, tactics, and strategies; the fact that local agencies are familiar with the local market; the fact that it is possible to contact the agency's past and present clients; accountability and reliability; ability of the agency to focus on each client; an extension of the company's internal marketing team; the fact that a local agency has established links with local media; and better cost efficiency.

Because there are many different components of digital marketing, it is practically impossible for a business to be aware and know how to use all of them. These include paid ads, video ads, content marketing, social media marketing, SEO, and more.

A local digital marketing agency in Destin offers the benefit of having marketing experts who are familiar with the location and the business' target audience along the Emerald Coast. For instance, local experts know that people who live along the coast are fond of the beach and like leisure, fun, and more. Knowing this, the agency can create a marketing plan that will appeal to that particular market. And because past and present clients of the agency are also located in Destin and neighboring areas, it is possible to ask them about the agency.

A local agency can also be held accountable for the results of the marketing campaign. For instance, if the organic search results are not as expected, the agency will be accountable. And the agency will also be reliable because it would be easy to contact the marketing strategist from Five Channels and discuss the results of the campaign and whether to make some changes to the strategy.

Meanwhile, public relations is a vital component of marketing. A local agency like Five Channels has developed relationships with local news outlets, which can be used to reach out to the business' target audience in the local market. By focusing on local newspapers and television networks, businesses would be much more likely to obtain coverage that are focused on their target audience.

Five Channels supports the Destin Chamber of Commerce because of their values and local mission. The mission of "Advocating for Businesses and Strengthening our Community", the Destin Chamber of Commerce is a catalyst for successful businesses and a vibrant economy.

Those who are interested in learning more about the services offered by Five Channels may want to check out their website at https://FiveChannels.com/destin-seo-digital-marketing-agency/, or contact them on the phone or through email.

For more information about Five Channels, contact the company here:



Five Channels

Jason Hall

(850) 792-4812

jason@fivechannels.com

981 US-98 STE 3340

Destin, FL 32541

SOURCE: Five Channels





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/630446/Destin-Marketing-Agency-Featured-at-the-Destin-Chambers-Winter-BizTech-2021



